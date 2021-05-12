KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

