KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.