KeyCorp Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.