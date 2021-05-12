KeyCorp Raises Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of DEN opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

