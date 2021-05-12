KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.98 million, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

