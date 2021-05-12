Kin Wai Lau Buys 500,000 Shares of iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) Stock

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) insider Kin Wai Lau acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

Kin Wai Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Kin Wai Lau purchased 450,000 shares of iCandy Interactive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,200.00 ($24,428.57).

About iCandy Interactive

iCandy Interactive Limited develops and publishes mobile games and digital entertainment worldwide. It operates in Development of Digital Media and Development of Intellectual Properties segments. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

