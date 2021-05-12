Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 1,529,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

