Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$678.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GUD shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

