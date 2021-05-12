KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

