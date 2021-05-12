Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98).

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

