Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $147.00 at Truist Securities

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 79.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.