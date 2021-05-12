Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 143.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 115.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.