Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,738 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

