Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Shares of UNP opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

