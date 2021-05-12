Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $280.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.