Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of SNN opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.