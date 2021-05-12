Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,427. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

