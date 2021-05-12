Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €77.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

Krones stock opened at €75.60 ($88.94) on Monday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -30.60.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

