K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €11.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.01 ($10.60).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.42. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.