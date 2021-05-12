Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

