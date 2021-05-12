KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) PT Raised to $16.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $3,180,658. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.