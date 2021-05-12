L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

LB opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

