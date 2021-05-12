La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.