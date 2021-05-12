Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50.
- 5/7/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.
- 4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00.
- 4/6/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.
- 3/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 157,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,803. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.81. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.98.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.