LABS Group 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and $1.91 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.62 or 0.00542948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00250544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.96 or 0.01184551 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034202 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.