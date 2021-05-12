Laidlaw Initiates Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Research analysts at Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Laidlaw’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 367.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.