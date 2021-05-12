Lake Street Capital Increases inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $16.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

INTT stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

