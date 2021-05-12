Lake Street Capital Raises The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $12.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of STKS opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

