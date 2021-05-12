Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 4,465 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $592.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

