Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Cap of $111.83 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $111.83 million and $32.29 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

