Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LNTH stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 258.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

