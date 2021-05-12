Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GL opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

