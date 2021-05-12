Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

