Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.26

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

