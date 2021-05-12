LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 42,762 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

