Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:LMND traded down $13.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. 381,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.