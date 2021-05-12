Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. 361,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.