Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Haas Sells 22,515 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $681,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,754.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

