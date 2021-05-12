LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.08

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.08 and last traded at $185.04, with a volume of 2018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

