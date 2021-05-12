Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Set at C$2.50 by National Bankshares

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) received a C$2.50 price objective from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s current price.

Liberty Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.47. 107,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.26 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,096,322 shares in the company, valued at C$8,918,563.50. Insiders have sold a total of 240,365 shares of company stock valued at $409,955 in the last quarter.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

