Liberum Capital Raises Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 600

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The stock has a market cap of £481.29 million and a P/E ratio of -62.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.