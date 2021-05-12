LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61.

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

