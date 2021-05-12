Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.