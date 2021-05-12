Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $804.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

