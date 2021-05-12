Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day moving average of $261.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.