LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and $63,891.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

