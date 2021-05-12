Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

