Liquidity Network Price Up 164% Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 164% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00522997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00250781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.93 or 0.01191332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

