LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAO)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

