Longitude Capital Partners Iii Acquires 235,000 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,419. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

